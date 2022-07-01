(WSVN) - For many American’s celebrating the Fourth of July, their cookout could be eating up their wallet.

A new report from the the American Farm Bureau said Americans are paying around $70 for popular cookout foods like burgers, chicken, potato salad and much more.

That is a $10 increase from last year.

Last years report found that the price of cookout foods was down 16 cents from 2020.

However, the cost was still 8% higher than in 2019

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.