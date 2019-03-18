Corned beef products sent to schools in Puerto Rico recalled due to possible contamination

(WSVN) - Procesadora La Hacienda, Inc. is recalling approximately 4,940 pounds of ready-to-eat corned beef products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday.

The “Productos La Hacienda” products were said to have been shipped to schools in Puerto Rico.

The 10 pound boxes that were possibly contaminated contain the lot code “022819” and an expiration date of April 29, 2019.

The recalled corned beef products have the establishment number of “21217A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.