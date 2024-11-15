CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables Police officer is no longer on the job after he was charged with perjury in New York, 7News sources said.

The police department on Friday confirmed that Edwin Pagan was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

The perjury charge could be a result of Pagan being accused of intentionally lying or signing a false document while under oath.

Coral Gables Police released the following statement:

The Coral Gables Police Department was notified that one of our Officers, Edwin Pagan, was indicted by the Southern District of New York Federal Grand Jury. Officer Pagan was relieved of his duties as a Police Officer without pay pending an Internal Affairs investigation and the conclusion of the pending charges in New York. His status with the department will be reviewed at that time. Any further questions should be directed to the Southern District of New York’s FBI Field Office.

Pagan has been in law enforcement for 26 years and also teaches jiujitsu and self defense courses.

7News is working to find out the details about Pagan’s case.

