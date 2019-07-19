Cops pose as construction workers to catch distracted drivers

ATLANTA (WSVN) — Officers in Atlanta went undercover in an effort to catch distracted drivers on the road.

According to WSB, Cobb County Police Officers and several other departments handed out over 60 tickets in just three hours Tuesday after they posed as construction workers.

“They’re looking for direct violations. So, this can be someone texting on their phone or people playing on social media,” said Sydney Melton, with the Cobb County Police Department.

Officers said they’re seeing too many accidents and deaths caused by distracted driving.

“The phone mounted on your dash or windshield, that’s OK. In your hand is not OK,” Melton told WSB.

Officers finished up the operation at around noon on Tuesday, but they said they plan on doing it again soon.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.