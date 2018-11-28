Convicted serial killer may be linked to 90 cases, including 10 in Florida

This undated photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. A Texas prosecutor says Little, convicted in three California murders but long suspected in dozens of deaths, now claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide. The prosecutor says 78-year-old Little is now charged in the 1994 death of a Texas woman. He says investigations are ongoing, but Little has now provided details in more than 90 deaths dating to about 1970. (Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office via AP)

(WSVN) - A 78-year-old convicted killer may be linked to the murders of almost 100 people, including 10 in Florida.

According to the FBI, Samuel Little has confessed to Texas authorities that he is responsible for dozens of murders across the country. If true, it would make him one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.

Little has had run-ins with the law since 1956, including charges for shoplifting, fraud, breaking and entering. However, it wasn’t until recent times that investigators discovered the extent of his crimes.

Little was arrested and extradited to California in 2012 on a narcotics charge. But a DNA match connected him to three murders between 1987 and 1989. Little was convicted and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

However, the FBI said that in the spring of 2018, Little was hoping to move prisons and began speaking on other crimes in order to secure a move.

He has since confessed to over 90 murders. Authorities have since confirmed 34 of the killings; many more still need to be corroborated.

Ten of the murders allegedly happened in Florida, with six in South Florida alone, including four victims in Miami, one victim in Homestead and a victim in Kendall. The South Florida killings are all believed to have taken place in the 70s.

Authorities said Little chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs. Their bodies sometimes went unidentified and their deaths un-investigated.

Investigators are now looking to identify Little’s victims and provide closure and justice in the cases.

Detectives said Little is currently in poor health and will likely stay in prison until his death.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.