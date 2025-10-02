(WSVN) - A convicted killer wrongly released from jail is back behind bars after being found out of state.

The U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday that 60-year-old James Edward Daniels was taken into custody after being found at a home in Macon, Georgia.

Miami-Dade officials say a “procedural error” led to his release from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center this past weekend.

Daniels was serving a life sentence after being convicted of a double murder in Opa-locka in 2020.

U.S. Marshals also announced the arrest of a woman who is a member of the Reynolds, Georgia city council.

Officials said Timishea Price is suspected of being in contact with Daniels. She is charged with hindering the search for a murder convict.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.