Consumers are showing off their holiday spirit online as they begin to look for the best deals ahead of Christmas.

With just under 50 days to go, the Halloween items packed and the holiday decorations unpacked, Americans are ready to spend on Christmas gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are planning to spend around $890 per person to buy holiday gifts, food, decor, and more in 2025.

But that number is actually less than in 2024, when U.S shoppers spent a record $902 a person.

Experts say the largest piece of the holiday spending pie is gifts. More than $600 is expected to go toward presents.

And this year, with the government shutdown, inflation, and tariffs weighing heavy on so many, consumers are desperate for deals.

“Consumers are embracing discount stores as a part of their shopping list this year. They are prioritizing big box retailers and dollar stores while having less interest in outlet stores and e-commerce sites,” said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products and Analytics at Bank of America.

Some retailers are now offering early Black Friday savings from holiday decor to select toys. Even places like Wayfair are boasting up to 70% off cookware, christmas trees, furniture, and more.

Experts say it is never too early to start saving for the holidays.

