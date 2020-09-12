Connecticut teen credited with saving family from burning SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB/CNN) — A Waterbury teen is being called a hero after saving a family of four from a burning SUV.

In a video posted on Facebook, Waterbury police said they received several calls on Wednesday about a car that had caught fire on West Main Street.

At the same time, 18-year-old Justin Gavin was walking down the street and noticed the vehicle was burning, and that a woman was inside.

When he ran over to the car to get the woman out, police said Gavin noticed there were three children in the back seat, including a 1-year-old in a car seat.

As the flames were growing, Gavin was able to pull all three children out of the car to safety.

Police said the woman credits Justin Gavin with saving all of their lives.

As a way to honor Gavin, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo gave him a “challenge coin,” which he says acknowledges the heroic act, and is a token of his appreciation for Gavin being a “great member of this community.”

Spagnolo also said he hopes the coin reminds Gavin of this heroic day, and allows him to reflect on all of the good that came out of it, including saving a family of four.

