Help may be on the way for low-income Americans with disabilities who don’t earn as much, but are still trying to save money.

A proposal before Congress called for federal matching funds for what are known as ABLE accounts.

The ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts for people with disabilities and their families.

There would be a federal dollar-for-dollar match of up to $2,000 for individuals who earn $28,000 or less per year.

