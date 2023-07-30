Help may be on the way for low-income Americans with disabilities who don’t earn as much, but are still trying to save money.

A proposal before Congress called for federal matching funds for what are known as ABLE accounts.

The ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts for people with disabilities and their families.

There would be a federal dollar-for-dollar match of up to $2,000 for individuals who earn $28,000 or less per year.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.