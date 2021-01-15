Confusion swirls about vaccine rollout as Miami receives 3,500 new doses

Related Food Distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - As confusion swirls across the country about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, City of Miami officials have reported they are receiving 3,500 doses strictly for the city’s seniors.

People are scrambling to secure an appointment to receive the vaccine, but there does not appear to be enough available.

“The biggest problem is supply. We do not have the vaccine for the demand,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The federal government makes the decision on how many vaccine doses each state receives, and state officials divide them out to the counties.

“Of course I’m worried. It’s not just that we don’t have enough. It’s that we’re not getting it fast enough,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We’re telling the governor we want three times or four times the amount of vaccine that we’re getting,” said Levine Cava.

Broward County is facing similar problems: long lines of cars and lots of people who desperately want the vaccine.

Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale had been giving the vaccine to anyone 65 or older without requiring an appointment, but Florida Department of Health officials decided to change that effective Saturday, because the park was overflowing with people showing up to receive the shot.

“We’ve been here since 7 in the morning. We got turned down,” said a woman. “We waited, came back, and we are so grateful to be here. Oh, my goodness, are we grateful.”

Florida isn’t the only state faced with shortages. The Washington Post reported that every single dose is coming directly from the manufacturing line because there are no vaccines left in federal reserves.

EPIC FAIL!! This is government malpractice And lives are on the line! Explain this to my seniors! https://t.co/W8EeMspn7C — Jared MASKowitz 😷 (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 15, 2021

Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, tweeted out the Post article, calling this an “epic fail” and “government malpractice.”

President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, called the vaccine rollout a dismal failure but stressed he has a plan to tackle it.

“This will be one of the most challenging operational efforts ever undertaken by our country,” he said.

For example, Biden promised 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office, more vaccination sites, including pharmacies, and more vaccinators.

“You have my word. We will manage the hell out of this operation,” he said.

The 3,500 new doses reported by Miami officials will be given to seniors starting Saturday. Miami Fire Rescue crews will assist in the distribution.

City officials will be setting up mobile distribution pods outside of senior communities, but as of Friday night, they have not provided specific locations.

Late Friday night, Pfizer officials said they have second doses of the vaccines ready to be distributed, and they do not believe they will have any supply issues in the U.S.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

