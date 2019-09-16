Concerned citizen sits next to road with hair dryer pretending it’s a radar gun

(WSVN) - A grandmother took matters into her own hands to try and curb speeders in her neighborhood.

Patti Baumgartner, who lives in northern Montana, spent some time thinking about ways to get cars to slow down.

She decided to sit in a chair and pretend to have a radar gun. Instead, it was a hair dryer she was holding.

“We were talking about maybe something would slow the cars down,” she said. “So, we decided to put me in a chair and I guess use the hair dyer as a speed thing.”

Technically, she is impersonating an officer, which is a crime in Montana.

Instead of getting upset about it though, the Montana Highway Patrol decided to make Baumgartner an honorary trooper.

She has their blessing to continue.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.