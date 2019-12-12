Company will pay caffeine lover $5,000 to drink coffee and stay in a castle

(WSVN) - If you love coffee and feeling like royalty, then this may be the perfect opportunity for you.

Swedish coffee brand Gevalia is in search of their next coffee queen.

The lucky monarch will spend a week living in a castle and will enjoy spa treatments, catering, butler services and as much coffee as they want.

The crown also comes with $5,000.

The winner will also be able to bring a friend along for the experience.

To enter, you must submit a small essay.

Interested parties have until Dec. 21 to apply. For more information, click here.

