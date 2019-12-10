Company surprises its 198 employees with $10 million bonus

BALTIMORE (WSVN) — A Baltimore-based company gave its employees a very special surprise before the holidays.

St. John Properties announced a $10 million bonus for its 198 employees in celebration of achieving its goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, flex/R&D, retail, and warehouse space in eight states.

The bonus will be split among the employees, and the amount allocated will be based on years of service. The average amount per employee is $50,000.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said company founder Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The bonus will be paid out in addition to the company’s annual year-end bonus and other benefits.

“My philosophy has always been to surround myself with the best and the brightest – and that is what we have done,” St. John said. “Every professional at St. John Properties is committed to excellence every day.”

