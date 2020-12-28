Company sells ‘authentic’ bottled air from United Kingdom

(WSVN) - One company is selling bottles of air from the United Kingdom for homesick residents stuck abroad.

My Baggage is selling the “authentic” air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for £25.00, around $33, per bottle.

The bottles of air were made to provide UK residents with the scent of home.

The 500-milliliter bottle comes with a cork stopper so the customer can savor the air for when they choose.

According to the company’s website, “My Baggage will also deliver premium aromas and specific smells available upon request.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.