(WSVN) - The future for fast food is here.

A company launched a new burger robot machine — RoboBurger.

It’s similar to a vending machine but with a bit more flare.

Its creators say it’s the first robotic burger chef that dishes out burgers for about $7 a piece.

Currently, the RoboBurger is only in Jersey City, New Jersey, but the company plans to expand to college campuses, hospitals, and airports.

