Company issues voluntary recall of birth control over packaging error of pills

A company has issued a voluntary recall of their Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets on Monday.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration announced that Apotex Corporation issued the recall due to the possibility of defective blisters where the pills are stored with incorrect pill arrangements or empty blister pockets.

The birth control pills affected include the NDC number 60505-4183-3 on the outer carton, 60505-4183-1 on the inner carton and have lot numbers of 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A, or 7DY011A.

The expiration date on the packages is August of 2020.

A risk involved with the packaging error includes the chance of a patient taking a placebo instead of an active tablet or the patient missing a tablet.

Patients are advised to return the impacted packages to their pharmacist and not interrupt their birth control consumption.

