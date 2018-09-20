Company hiring people to taste-test pizza from home for up to $1000 a day

(WSVN) - Pizza aficionados, take note: one company is hiring people to taste-test pizza — and they’ll pay up to $1,000 a day!

Pizza oven company Ooni says they are looking to hire 10 people as pizza taste-testers, CNBC reports.

The wood-fired pizza oven maker says it is looking for people to make their own pizzas, and the company will even pay for the ingredients.

“You’ll be helping us develop and test recipes using our awesome wood-fired pizza ovens, as well as testing and providing feedback on new products, plus showcasing Ooni to the world through your social media accounts and at live events,” the job posting says.

The positions pay between $300 to $1,000 a day, with the rate based on experience and how much time can be invested.

Darina Garland, co-founder of Ooni, tells CNBC they are looking for “novices through to professional pizzaioli.”

A taste-tester making $300 a day would be a pizza lover who hasn’t worked professionally in a kitchen, but knows how to make and stretch dough, Garland says.

Meanwhile, the $1,000 a day rate would be for someone with experience in pizza-making and adept at filming their own content.

The ten applicants selected for the job will work part-time in permanent roles for product testing or recipe development, the company says.

“You can be based anywhere in the world – if you’re hired, we’ll send one of our pizza ovens direct to you so you can start cooking straight away!” the company says on its website.

Those interested in applying must create a video showing their “epic pizza skills” and saying why they should be selected. The deadline to apply is October 14th.

