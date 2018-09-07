BOSTON (AP) — The company that owns a cruise ship that became disabled off the Massachusetts coast says the vessel has regained power and is expected to continue on its way to New York.

The Star Pride carrying 351 people became stranded at about 3:15 p.m. Friday in Buzzards Bay between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard.

No injuries were reported.

The US Coast Guard responded. At about 4:40 p.m. the Coast Guard tweeted that the 376-foot cruise ship was anchored and holding and that commercial tugboats were on the way.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted that the ship had regained power.

The ship is on a 17-day cruise from Reykjavik to New York. Windstar Cruises, which operates the Star Pride, said they expect the ship to resume the cruise.

