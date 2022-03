(WSVN) - Some of your favorite snacks are getting smaller.

Companies are reducing the amount of food in their packaging, saying it’s an effort to keep prices the same with inflation on the rise.

Doritos, Wheat Thins, M&M’s and Gatorade are among the snack items affected.

