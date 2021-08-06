AMES, Iowa (WSVN) — When Iowa two children running a lemonade stand were robbed of their hard-earned funds, the community came out to support them.

Twins Katelyn and Elias have had a busy week. According to KCCI, the siblings were running their lemonade stand when someone came up and stole their money.

“We were just selling lemonade and the car drove up and a girl hopped out and I asked if she would like lemonade,” Katelyn said. “She said, ‘yeah,’ and then she grabbed the tip jar, went to the passenger’s seat of the car and the car drove away.”

The family called police to report the crime, and officers and the entire community came out to support the children’s efforts

“I started messaging some people that I work with asking them to get together and maybe visit the lemonade stand so we could make a difference in Katelyn and Elias’ day,” Officer Celena Rohland told the news station.

Officers from four different agencies all came out to help raise money.

Municipal workers also came out to support the young business owners.

“It chokes me up, so to see these kids as happy as they are right now, that’s what it’s about — taking care of our community,” Kyle Dirks said.

The children’s mother, Karen Smidt, said the support has been incredible

“There was one bad apple, but they got to feel the goodness of so many more people and one bad apple will not ruin it for us,” Smidt told KCCI. “We are pressing on.”

The family said they’ve so far raised over $750. They plan to donate the cash to the Shop with a Cop program and said they are excited to give back to the community that’s supported them.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.