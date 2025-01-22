MIAMI (WSVN) - Immigration reform measures taken by President Donald Trump’s administration on the first few days of his second term have caused concern among South Floridians. Now community leaders want them to know their rights while keeping themselves safe.

As Trump’s deportation plan begins to take shape, many immigrants communities across the country are facing fear and confusion, and South Florida is no exception.

Florida Immigrant Coalition, Americans for Immigrant Justice and other advocates gathered at a news conference in Miami, Wednesday morning.

Tessa Petit, Florida Immigrant Coalition’s executive director, addressed the growing concerns.

“We’re talking about over a million people in this state. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of children who have parents who are undocumented. We’re talking about the state we live in that is not going to look the same,” she said.

No matter one’s immigration status, Petit said, people nned to know their rights.

“We want everybody to be reminded, protect yourselves, take the necessary steps, because everybody is included,” she said.

A.J. Hernandez Anderson, the director of Americans for immigrant Justice, said the first thing to keep is that undocumented residents do have constitutional rights, meaning that if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes knocking at their door, they have the right to remain silent about their immigration status.

In addition, Hernandez Anderson, residents do not have to open the door to an agent unless a warrant has been shown.

“If you are detained, you have the right to ask why, and what is the basis or reasonable suspicion, and they should be able to provide those facts to you,” she said.

Cassandra Suprin, family defense program director for Americans for Immigrant Justice, said residents should always have their immigration documentation handy.

“If you are apprehended, you have to show that you are here two years in the United States, so documents such as your income tax returns, utility bills, letters from the church, you attending school, having children in the United States. All of those documents could assist you,” she said.

But most importantly, these community leaders advised everyone to seek a lawyer and refrain from signing any papers without one next to them.

Thousands of refugees are currently stranded around the globe after Trump signed an executive order canceling travel for refugees who were already cleared to resettle in the U.S. Migrants can be arrested at schools and churches.

In addition, the Spanish-language version of the official White House website is gone, and the U.S. Coast Guard is increasing patrols along the Southeast U.S. border approaching Florida,

To find out more about available resources, go to the Florida Immigrant Coalition website.

