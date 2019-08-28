Community holds parade for kid battling leukemia

(CNN) — It’s a birthday celebration fit for a king.

Ryker Meyette, 5, is battling leukemia. But on Tuesday, he was treated like royalty at his home in Bay City, Michigan, WNEM reports.

Ryker is a fan of big trucks. So city leaders got together to throw him a parade of big rigs in his honor. That’s not all, he has been flooded with gifts, cards, and well-wishes from those near and far.

His mother, Leda Salois, said she can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

“People don’t even know Ryker and they’re doing this much for him, it’s just amazing,” Salois said.

This birthday party had an impact on everyone. It left Bay City’s City Manager Dana Muscott in tears.

“It’s pretty touching. It’s pretty touching. I mean as a mother, it’s touching,” Muscott said.

Muscott said it was a public safety officer that came up with the idea for Meyette’s parade.

“For our police officers to take pride in our community, and help this young man and his family, it’s very humbling,” Muscott said.

While Meyette’s fifth birthday will be one he’ll never forget, his mother is longing for the day her son will be cancer-free.

Salois said he will be in treatment for two and a half years. She knows challenging times are ahead but said she does not doubt that he will pull through. After all, he has the strength and the entire community behind him.

“His birthdays are amazing milestones, but to celebrate that he’s cured and say it’s all gone, and we can tell him that he can go outside and play with his friends, that’s what I’m excited for, to be a normal little boy again,” Salois said.

A donation jar has been set up at That Guys BBQ in the City Market. It will be there until Aug. 31, for anyone interested in donating gas cards, gift cards, cash, etc.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.