LONDON (AP) — U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran are shutting down airspace and throwing global flight schedules into chaos. On Saturday, Israel, the UAE and Qatar closed their skies. Tracking data also shows closures over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain and Syria. Flights bound for places like Tel Aviv and Dubai turned back or were diverted. Dubai and Abu Dhabi reported more than 700 cancellations halted flights indefinitely at two airports. Airlines are telling passengers to check status online. Many carriers have suspended Middle East routes and some offer rebooking waivers. Travelers report long waits and little clarity.

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran led to commercial flights disruption on Saturday across the Middle East and beyond as regional airspaces began closing and tens of thousands of travelers around the globe were stranded.

Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain closed their airspace, while Oman’s Muscat International Airport shut down and all flights were restricted over the United Arab Emirates, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Major airlines based in the Middle East with worldwide networks canceled hundreds of flights while many other travelers were unexpectedly diverted to airports across Europe or flown back to departure airports.

“For travelers, there’s no way to sugarcoat this,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group. “You should prepare for delays or cancellations for the next few days as these attacks evolve and hopefully end.”

It is unclear how long the disruption to flight operations could last. Israeli and U.S. attack on Iran in June 2025 lasted 12 days.

Cirium, the aviation analytics firm, said it is hard to calculate the number of travelers affected worldwide. However, it estimated that at least 90,000 people alone change flights daily in airports in Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi on just three airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways.

‘No one knows’

The situation was changing quickly and airlines urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Some airlines were issuing waivers to affected travelers, meaning fliers can rebook their flight plans without paying extra fees or higher fares.

Jonathan Escott and his fiance had arrived at the airport in Newcastle, England, on Saturday only to find out that his direct flight to Dubai on Emirates airline was canceled, leaving everyone on the flight stuck there.

Escott left to go back to where he was staying with family, about an hour from the airport, but has no idea when he may be able to travel.

“No one knows,” Escott said. “No one really knows what’s going on with the conflict, really. Not Emirates, Emirates don’t have a clue. No one has a clue.”

The airspace closures were likely to have significant ripple effects for Dubai-based Emirates and many other airlines that fly in and out of the Middle East.

At least 850 flights were canceled Saturday by Middle Eastern airlines, including Emirates, Flydubai, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways, Cirium said.

Planes that were en route to cities like Tel Aviv and Dubai early Saturday were diverted to airports in cities like Athens, Istanbul or Rome, or returned to where they took off from.

Dubai International Airport — the world’s busiest airport for international flights — and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi together reported more than 1,000 inbound and outbound flights canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Numerous airlines canceled international flights to Dubai through the weekend, as India’s civil aviation agency designated much of the Middle East — including skies above Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon — as a high-security risk zone at all altitudes.

Air India canceled all flights to Mideast destinations. Turkish Airlines said flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan were suspended until Monday and flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman were suspended.

The airline said additional cancellations may be announced, and many other airlines were suspending flights into the region through the weekend.

Travelers advised to be ‘very creative’

U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and United Airlines suspended flights to Tel Aviv at least through the weekend. Dutch airline KLM had already announced earlier in the week that it was suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv.

Airlines including Lufthansa, Air France, Transavia and Pegasus canceled all flights to Lebanon, while American Airlines suspended flights from Philadelphia to Doha.

Virgin Atlantic said it would avoid flying over Iraq, meaning flights to and from India, the Maldives and Riyadh could take slightly longer. The airline already was not flying over Iran and said all flights would carry appropriate fuel in case they need to reroute on short notice.

British Airways said flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain will be suspended until next week, and flights to Amman, Jordan, were canceled Saturday.

“Travelers should anticipate that there will be a lot of disruptions,” Harteveldt said. “To be honest, if you haven’t left home, chances are you won’t be leaving home if you’re supposed to travel to or through these destinations for at least several days, if not longer. And if you are returning home, you will have to be very creative about how you get home.”

Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Associated Press writer Adam Schreck in Bangkok and Josh Funk, in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

