Comcast is set to open 200,000 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots.

There will be 90,000 new connections in Florida in an effort to connect those who lost power after Hurricane Ian plummeted the state.

The service is currently free to use for all customers, including non-Xfinity customers.

A map of Wi-Fi public hotspots can be found here after you enter your zip code.

