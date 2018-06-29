Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide

(WSVN) - A massive outage is affecting Comcast customers across the country.

DownDetector.com, which tracks TV and internet outages, showed a widespread map of affected users nationwide Friday afternoon. http://downdetector.com/status/comcast-xfinity/map/

Customers across the U.S. took their complaints to social media.

A Comcast spokesperson released a statement to CNBC saying they are “aware of a nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers and are working to get services restored as soon as possible.”

It is unknown how long it will take to restore service.

JUST IN: Comcast tells CNBC that it is aware of a "nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers" https://t.co/ueab1jw8CI (Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC & NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/ViwwC4J7Uv — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.