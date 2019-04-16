Columbine, other suburban Denver schools placed on temporary lockdown due to possible threat

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Students are leaving classes after tightened security at Columbine High School and over 20 other Denver-area high schools after a lockdown caused by a possible threat.

Students wearing backpacks came out the main door at Columbine on Tuesday afternoon, soon after school officials announced that students in all the schools put on lockdown were safe and would be dismissed at their normal times. The students walked to crosswalks and buses parked near the entrance.

All after-school activities, sports, and practices will occur as scheduled EXCEPT for Columbine High School where all such activities are canceled.

Schools who were in lockout will remain in lockout until their normal release time and they are: — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 16, 2019

Officials said after school activities will be held at all schools except Columbine, but didn’t explain why.

A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mike Taplin, said the lockdowns involved an FBI investigation but he couldn’t provide any details. The sheriff’s office previously said the lockdowns were prompted by an investigation into what appeared to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools

The lockdowns come just days before the 20th anniversary of a mass shooting at the school that killed 12 students and a teacher.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.