Colorblind deputy sees color for first time after gift from coworkers

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (WSVN) — A colorblind sheriff’s deputy got the chance the see the world in color thanks to a gift from his coworkers.

Humboldt County Correctional deputy Jeff Dishmon has worked alongside deputy Samantha Freese for the last eight years. The pair had become so close that they would refer to each other as “grandpa” and “granddaughter.”

So Freese recently decided to surprise her “grandpa” with Enchroma glasses that would allow him to see color for the first time.

Dishmon has been colorblind his entire life — something that has often been a source of frustration for him and people around him.

Video posted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office shows Dishmon trying on the glasses and then tearing up as he sees the world in color for the first time.

“You’re unbelievable. Thank you so much,” Dishmon tells Freese, tearing up as he gives her a hug.

Freese said she and the other deputies all pitched in to get the glasses.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.