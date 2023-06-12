COLORADO (WSVN)- A Colorado woman gets a rabid surprise in the middle of the night.

Her dog started barking, so she went to check it out and spotted a raccoon chowing down on some spaghetti noodles in a kitchen cabinet.

She called the police to get the animal out of there.

They tried to lasso it, but it jumped and took off and hopefully out the open front door.

Hopefully, we don’t see any activity in that kitchen.

