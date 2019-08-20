Colorado winds send dozens of air mattresses flying

DENVER (WSVN) — Dozens of air mattress were sent flying in what is being called the “Great Mattress Migration of 2019.”

Video taken by Robb Manes shows dozens of air mattresses tumbling across a field as people desperately try to grab them.

The mattresses were initially laid out for a movie night where guests could watch a film under the stars.

However, heavy winds sent the mattresses flying

The National Weather Service said wind gusts were up to 50 miles per hour that day.

