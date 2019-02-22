Colorado toddler dies after falling asleep in car seat

DENVER (WSVN) — A Colorado family is in mourning after an 18-month-old girl died after she fell asleep in her car seat.

According to Fox 31, Elisha Deal brought his daughter Eliyah into the home while she was still asleep in her car seat. Shortly afterward, Deal discovered his daughter wasn’t breathing.

Eliyah’s mother, Ashley Garcia, said her daughter fell asleep with her head tilted against the car seat strap and slowly lost oxygen.

Eliyah was rushed to the hospital and briefly regained her heartbeat and was hooked up to a breathing machine. However, she died the following day.

The family is now hoping to warn other parents so they can avoid similar tragedies.

“It would have been different if we would’ve known to take her immediately out of her car seat, it wouldn’t have happened,” Garcia told Fox 31.

The family is now waiting for an official coroner’s report.

However, in the meantime, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Eliyah’s funeral. To donate, click here.

