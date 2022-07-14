(WSVN) - A teenager in Colorado searched for items once the snow melted off a popular ski resort in the area and he helped return those belongings to their rightful owners.

“During the summer, I go underneath the chair lifts and uh, go looking for lost items,” said Vaille. “All the colorful cards are credit cards.”

Miles Vaille, 16, finds what gets unveiled once the snow melts at Keystone.

“I find phones, AirPods, ski passes, all sorts of random things,” said Vaille.

Andrew Noll, from Boca Raton, lost his iPhone during an annual ski trip to Colorado this past winter.

“I remember the feeling that something had left my pockets,” said Noll. “My cell phone was like our lifeline of making it back to the right spot at the right time.”

He and his friend found their way home, even without the phone that he lost at the mountain resort.

The phone was recovered months later by Vaille.

“I found someone’s phone, it had a picture of a dog on it and the collar actually had the person’s phone number on it,” said Vaille.

“So, he asked me what my background was and honestly, I didn’t recall if it was a picture of me and my significant other or it was a picture of Alan, which was the dog,” said Noll.

“So, I was able to take the phone number off the collar and contact him via the number on the collar, which I think is pretty cool,” Vaille said.

Noll said, “When I realized that that’s what he did, I knew this was a special type of person.”

Noll’s phone is one of 11 Vaille found.

“I have two left, but waiting for those people to respond to me,” said the 16-year-old.

Like the person whose phone powers up to a lost iPhone screen with a phone number.

“It was like pure altruism, like the act of going the extra mile without the expectation of getting anything in return and I know that that’s a different type of person,” said Noll.

Turns out Noll had phone insurance, paid 200 for a new one and traded his found phone for 400. He sent Vaille a gift card to show his appreciation.

“He actually, basically gave me $200,” said Noll. “His hard work awarded me $200, so I split that in half with him. Which it feels selfish of me, I should have given him the whole damn $200.”

Vaille doesn’t ask for anything but shipping costs.

“I just do it because it’s fun to clean up the community and help return people’s lost items,” said Vaille.

