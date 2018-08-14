Colorado school district enforces 4-day school week

(WSVN) - It looks like there will be no more Mondays for a school district in Colorado.

According to Fox 31, thousands of students in Adams, Broomfield and Weld counties will be kicking off the school year with a newly enforced rule — a four-day school week.

The district said by cutting Mondays, they will save about $1 million a year on transportation and utility costs. However, parents say they’ll be the ones paying the price.

That’s because working parents will now have to find someone to look after their children on Mondays.

Fox 31 reports middle school and high school students in the district will attend classes Tuesday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. While most elementary schools will offer child care for $30 a day.

Other, more rural school districts in the state have already implemented 4-day school weeks. However, School District 27J is one of the largest districts in the state. “Nationally, we’re probably one of the largest [districts],” district spokeswoman Tracy Rudnick told Fox 31 in an interview. “So this will be an interesting year because people will be watching how we do.”

