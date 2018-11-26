Colorado Police officers stopping to salute soldiers returning home from Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — A powerful video shows a group of Colorado Springs police officers making a touching tribute to soldiers returning home from serving our country.

The officers are seen lining a highway and saluting as a group of buses passes by.

KOAA reports the buses were carrying soldiers returning home to Fort Carson Army Base from their deployment in Afghanistan.

The moment was captured by Rhea Ramsey Taylor, who told KKTV that she was proud that her local police department was supporting our armed forces.

Police later shared the post with the caption, “What an honor it is to support our military!!”

