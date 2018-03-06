Colorado man brutally beaten in bar fight while holding 4-year-old daughter

PINE JUNCTION, Colo. (WSVN) — Police in Colorado are searching for two men who beat up a man while he was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the brawl began inside the Crossroads Pizza and Wings Bar in Pine Junction on Jan. 25.

Surveillance video from inside the bar shows the victim, 39-year-old Richard Brown, entering the business while holding the little girl in his arms.

After an exchange of words, one man starts to punch Brown in the face as another man joins in. Multiple punches were thrown before a bystander took the child out of her father’s arms. Brown eventually ended up on the floor as the men continued punching and kicking him in his face and abdomen.

Deputies said the child was not injured, but Brown had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital trauma unit for his serious injuries.

Brown has been issued a summons for misdemeanor child abuse, since the sheriff’s office said he had multiple opportunities to get the girl out of harm’s way during the fight but did not.

Brown’s family told Fox 31 he didn’t have a chance to put down his daughter during the fight.

Deputies have arrested one suspect, 31-year-old Joel Wilson, who faces charges of first-degree assault with extreme indifference, second-degree assault with serious bodily injury, and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for another suspect, described as a white male in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

