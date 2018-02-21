Colorado lawmaker, Columbine High survivor proposes bill advocating for guns on campus

(WSVN) - A state representative, who is also a Columbine High School shooting survivor, has proposed a bill that would get rid of gun restrictions in schools.

Colorado House minority leader Patrick Neville (R) has proposed the bill each year since 2014, The Wasington Times reports, but to no avail. Neville, being a survivor of the mass shooting at Columbine High, said he wants to allow citizens to defend themselves.

“Time and time again we point to the one common theme with mass shootings, they occur in gun-free zones,” Neville told The Washington Times.

The current law, Neville said, creates “gun-free zones in every K-12 public school.” Colorado law states concealed-carry permit holders may bring guns onto school property.

Neville also told The Washington Times that more of his fellow classmates would have survived the Columbine High School mass shooting if guns were allowed on campus.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.