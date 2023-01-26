(WSVN) - Nina, a nine-week pitbull puppy, is safe thanks to the quick thinking of firefighters in Colorado.

The dog’s family cried for help after she could not get out from under a reclining couch.

One of the interior bars was choking her.

Firefighters quickly took the couch apart to get the pup out.

“I just kind of comforted a little puppy, told her she was a good girl gave her some scratches and this guy right here, he pretty much took apart the couch, disassembled it and once the puppy was out thousands of puppy kisses to this guy,” said firefighter Paulie Johnston.

The firefighters even stayed after to put the couch back together.

This turned out to be a “paw-sitive” outcome.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.