College senior builds ‘Cry Closet’ for university’s finals week

SALT LAKE CITY (WSVN) — A student at the University of Utah is turning heads with an art installation that allows fellow students to cry and de-stress for their upcoming finals.

Dubbed the “Cry Closet,” the creation stems from the mind of student Nemo Miller, KSTU reports.

The closet, which is in the middle of the university’s library, is filled with stuffed animals and has a timer on the inside.

On the outside of the door, a framed page reads: “A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students.”

“This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break,” the note states.

Students must knock before entering the room, only one student can use it at a time and you can’t stay inside for longer than 10 minutes.

Since Miller’s creation graced the campus, many students have been seen posing with the closet and spreading the word on social media.

According to KSTU, the closet will remain in the library for student use until May 2.

