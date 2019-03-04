College professor holds baby during class for student who couldn’t find babysitter

ATLANTA (WSVN) — The internet has fallen in love with a Georgia college professor after he went above and beyond for one of his students.

According to CNN, Wayne Hayer was unable to find a babysitter for his 5-month-old daughter, Assata. Not wanting to miss his Algebra class at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Hayer headed to his lecture with his Assata in tow.

After he explained his situation to his professor, Nathan Alexander, Alexander volunteered to hold the infant so Hayer could focus on learning.

Students posted photos of the moment on social media.

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

“My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said ‘I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!'” one student said on Twitter. His post has been retweeted more than 705,000 times.

Despite being the one in the photo, Alexander told CNN that the real hardworker is Hayer.

“He works two jobs, is a full time student, is involved in leadership programs at school and is a parent,” the professor said. “This photo serves as a reminder of what parents have to do every day and how important it is to have affordable childcare.”

Alexander also said Assata did not distract from the lesson at all.

“She was really behaved and even started to fall asleep at the end,” he said. “We had a bottle ready on standby, if needed. We enjoyed having her energy in class.”

