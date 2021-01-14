Collar created in South Korea can detect emotions from dogs

(WSVN) - A new high-tech device can help you better understand your dog.

A collar developed in South Korea can detect five emotions from your dog.

The emotions are detected from barks.

Dog owners can find out when their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.

The collar is also a fitness tracker for dogs and costs around $100.

The device is said to have around a 90% accuracy rate.

