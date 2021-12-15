(WSVN) - Check your fridge!

Coca-Cola issued a recall for certain Minute Maid products.

According to Food Safety News, the Minute Maid products were recalled due to the potential presence of foreign matter, specifically metal bolts or washers.

The recall includes refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch in 59-ounce cartons.

The recalled juices were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are described as:

Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz. (1.8 QT) 1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047664; Case UPC: 025000047671. Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344.

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz.(1.8 Qt) 1.75L, Unit UPC: 025000019708, Case UPC: 025000019760. Date codes: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346.

Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 Fl. oz. (1.8 QT) 1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047725, Case UPC: 025000047732. Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454.

The voluntary recall is nearly complete, however, the expiration date on the carton extends to 2022 which causes concern some consumers may still be storing the product.

