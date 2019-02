After 10 years, Coca-Cola has finally introduced a new flavor.

The popular beverage company announced orange vanilla coke will be hitting the shelves in late February.

It is said to be “similar to the creamy orange Popsicle we grew up loving but in a classically Coke way.”

The new flavor will be available in stores nationwide on Feb. 25.

