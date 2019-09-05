Coast Guard warns boaters not to travel to the Bahamas until ports deemed safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Coast Guard is urging boaters to stay away from the Northern Bahamas until the ports and harbors have been deemed safe.

On Thursday, officials said the Government of the Bahamas is assessing the damages to determine when and if boaters can enter.

There is said to be a high risk of sunken vessels, debris in the water and destroyed or missing aids to navigation after Hurricane Dorian.

Mariners are advised to not attempt trips to the Bahamas until further notice. Some private vessels are reportedly being turned away from the islands.

Due to the storm surge and winds from the hurricane, there is also a risk of chemical spills in the ports and marinas.

