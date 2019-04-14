Coast Guard stops migrant smuggling ring off Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a smuggling ring of migrants off the Florida Keys.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton intercepted a raft about 41 miles south of Key West, Thursday.

Officials said the raft, which left from Cuba, had nine migrants. None of them needed medical attention.

Officials said the migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities and will be sent back to the island.

The alleged smuggler was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.