NEAR POINTE DE LA PLATEFORME, Haiti (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped two large groups of Haitian migrants at sea earlier this week.

According to officials, a Coast Guard cutter spotted 202 migrants from a 50-foot boat off the coast of Haiti during a routine patrol, Tuesday.

#DontTakeToTheSea @USCG crews rescued 199 Haitians, Thursday, and they were safely transferred to Haitian authorities, Saturday. The crew handed out PFDs to the Haitians and brought them aboard the cutter, due to the vessel being grossly overloaded.



More https://t.co/TJNfFFTBcX pic.twitter.com/wCd8G2148J — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 2, 2021

Two days later, investigators said, 199 migrants were stopped on a similar boat.

Both groups have since been handed over to Haitian authorities.

