NEAR POINTE DE LA PLATEFORME, Haiti (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped two large groups of Haitian migrants at sea earlier this week.
According to officials, a Coast Guard cutter spotted 202 migrants from a 50-foot boat off the coast of Haiti during a routine patrol, Tuesday.
Two days later, investigators said, 199 migrants were stopped on a similar boat.
Both groups have since been handed over to Haitian authorities.
