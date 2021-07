KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew made a big drug bust at sea.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis returned to Key West on Saturday with about 4,000 pounds of cocaine worth $75 million.

The crew confiscated the drugs after stopping three suspected smugglers during a 47-day deployment around the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

