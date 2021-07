(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded $15 million worth of cocaine in Puerto Rico.

This comes after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stopped a go-fast boat over the weekend and found more than 500-kilos of the secret stash.

Two suspected smugglers have been arrested.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.