(WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen in waters near Puerto Rico.
Coast Guard air and surface crews started their search Saturday, for Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla, a fisherman from Vieques, along with one other unidentified person.
Both fishermen reportedly departed from Playa Esperanza in Vieques on Mar. 10, to an area about 18 miles south of Yabucoa on a fishing trip.
Calzada Parilla’s sister contacted the Coast Guard around 2:26 p.m., Friday. She said the men had gone out on a 15 to 18-foot white-colored boat with one outboard engine.
Anyone with any information on Calzada Parilla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at (787) 289-2041.
