(WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen in waters near Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard air and surface crews started their search Saturday, for Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla, a fisherman from Vieques, along with one other unidentified person.

Anyone with information contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041. Te read more: https://t.co/bjvA7cq4Cd pic.twitter.com/9Cu0suZjuc — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 12, 2022

Both fishermen reportedly departed from Playa Esperanza in Vieques on Mar. 10, to an area about 18 miles south of Yabucoa on a fishing trip.

Calzada Parilla’s sister contacted the Coast Guard around 2:26 p.m., Friday. She said the men had gone out on a 15 to 18-foot white-colored boat with one outboard engine.

Anyone with any information on Calzada Parilla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at (787) 289-2041.

