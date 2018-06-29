NEAR TURKS AND CAICOS, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a man after his sailboat sank off Turks and Caicos.

According to officials, rescuers found 66-year-old Robert Petersen six miles southwest of Big Sand Cay, just before noon, Friday.

#BreakingNews @USCG rescues St. Thomas mariner 6 miles southwest of Turks and Caicos. Find out more here https://t.co/co1Byfb48g pic.twitter.com/oKcXtbZrJN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 29, 2018

Petersen, a St. Thomas resident, had escaped on a life raft after his 36-foot vessel started sinking.

A helicopter crew picked him up and took him back to shore on Turks and Caicos.

He was not injured.

