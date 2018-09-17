Coast Guard rescues man cradling his dog from van stranded in North Carolina floodwaters

Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., cradle his dog Lucky as he waits to be rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew off a stranded van in Pollocksville, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WSVN) — Rescuers are working tirelessly to help North Carolina residents stranded in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Willie Schubert attempted to flee the rising waters in his van Monday morning, bringing along his small dog named Lucky.

But when his van flooded, Schubert crawled on top of the immobilized vehicle, cradling his pup in his arms.

Once a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the stranded man and his dog, two rescuers helped pull Schubert and Lucky up onto a nearby roof. They then loaded them into a rescue basket to airlift them both to safety.

