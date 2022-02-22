MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of a man off Bimini after, officials said, he was bitten by a shark.

Officials said the victim was rescued from a fishing boat, Monday afternoon.

Rescuers placed a tourniquet placed on the 51-year-old man’s arm to prevent further blood loss.

The patient was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.